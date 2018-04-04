Clash erupts between students, junior doctors in BHU

[India], Apr. 4 (ANI): A clash erupted between the junior doctors of the general surgery department at Sir Sundar Lal hospital, located in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus and the university students on Wednesday.

The clash erupted after a student of BHU suffered a head injury when he along with his friend was allegedly beaten up by some junior doctors in the department of general surgery at the hospital on the campus.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Tuesday after which the junior doctors went on strike.

According to the police, the victim (one who suffered head injury) has alleged that the doctors misbehaved with him and his friend and then started beating them up. He has now lodged a complaint with the proctorial board of the BHU in this regard. (ANI)