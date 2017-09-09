Clashes erupt between CPM, RSS in Kannur

[India], Sep 9 (ANI): A country made bomb was hurled at two Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) cadres in Koothparambu district in Kannur yesterday.

The bomb was thrown at them when they were on a bike. The culprits are hitherto unidentified.

The CPM, however, blamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers for this incident.

In another incident, a RSS worker was injured after a clash erupted between CPI (M) and BJP workers in Koothparambu. Police are saying that the injury is not serious. (ANI)