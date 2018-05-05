Clashes erupt in BHU after undergraduate attacked by fellow students

[India] May 5 (ANI): Clashes erupted among students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), after a student lodged a police complaint alleging that he and his friends were attacked inside the University premises this morning.

"I was going for semester exams with my friends when around 10 people attacked us near Hindi Department with hockey sticks. They stabbed me and hit at my neck with a country-made gun. Some were juniors, we didn't identify others," said a Student who lodged complaint.

According to reports, the incident took place when the BA second year student was returning after giving his semester exams this morning.

Security has been heightened in the University premises, and a police investigation is underway. (ANI)