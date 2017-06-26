Clashes in Kashmir after Eid prayers, police use tear gas to disperse mob

(Representative image)





Srinagar: Clashes broke out on Monday between the security forces and stone pelters at several places in the Kashmir Valley after the Eid prayers.





At least 10 protesters were injured in the clashes in Anantnag, Sopore, Kulgam, Pulwama and Pattan towns, the state police said.





A mob resorted to stone pelting at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag town immediately after the prayers.



The police burst tear-gas shells to disperse the mob. The sporadic clashes continued in Anantnag for over an hour.

Clashes were also reported after the congregational Eid prayers in Sopore and Pattan towns of Baramulla district.

"The security forces are exercising maximum restraint while dealing with the stone pelting mob at these places," a senior police officer here said.

Eid prayers elsewhere in the valley ended peacefully.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti offered Eid prayers at a mosque in the high security Sonawar area.

A huge number of devotees were seen offering Eid prayers at the Hazratbal shrine and other mosques and Eidgahs in the valley.

For security reasons, many ministers, senior civil and police officers offered prayers at the district police lines mosque in the city here at 6.30 a.m.