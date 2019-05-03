Class 12 CBSE results: Massive improvement in Delhi govt schools

[India], May 03 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has claimed that there has been a massive improvement in government schools, based on the CBSE results of Class 12 board examinations.

The pass percentage this year is 94.24 per cent while 203 schools in the state have secured 100 per cent pass percentage which was 168 in 2018 and 112 in 2017, read a statement issue on Thursday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday declared the results of Class 12 exams. Unlike last year, the CBSE did not issue a separate press release for Delhi region this year. Therefore, at this stage data is available only for the schools run by the Delhi Government which the Directorate of Education collected directly from CBSE.

After crossing over to more than 90 per cent pass percentage for the first time last year, the Delhi Government schools further improved its performance by 3.6 percentage points this year. "As per the results of 2019, the total pass percentage in schools run by Delhi Government is 94.24 per cent. Pass percentage of girl students is 96.30 per cent this year which has increased from 94.1 per cent last year while that of boys is 91.48 per cent which has shown a big jump from 85.98 per cent of last year," the statement said. This year 1,29,917 students from schools run by Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi appeared in the board exam out of which 1,22,428 students passed the exam. Last year, out of total 1, 12,826 students who appeared in exam 1, 02,260 passed the exam which was 90.64 per cent. Besides, 732 schools have secured more than 90 per cent results, again consistently increasing from 638 last year and 554 in 2017. (ANI)