Class 9 student commits suicide in Noida, family alleges harassment by teachers

New Delhi: A 15-year-old Class 9 student of a private school in Mayur Vihar committed suicide on Tuesday evening at her Sector 52 Noida home.

Fifteen-year-old, Ikisha Raghav Shah, had reportedly failed her examinations.

The student was found hanging inside her home in Noida by her parents. The family is alleging harassment by the teachers against the student. An FIR has been filed against two teachers and the principal.

The teenager's parents had gone out yesterday and she was alone at their home. When they returned a couple of hours later, around 6 pm, they found the girl's room locked. On breaking open the door, they found her hanging. The girl's father and brother immediately took her to Kailash Hospital but the doctors could not revive her.

Ikisha's mother alleged that she had often complained about two teachers who were very strict and scolded her regularly. The girl had even refused to go to school, claimed her mother. A case has now been lodged for abetment of suicide against the two teachers.