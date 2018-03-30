Class X students breathe sigh of relief over retest fuss

[India], Mar. 30 (ANI): Class Xth students heaved a sigh of relief when the Human Resource Development ministry announced that if needed, the re-examination of the Mathematics paper will happen only in Delhi and Haryana.

The School Education Secretary at the HRD Ministry, Anil Swarup, on Friday announced that the leakage of the Mathematics exam was restricted to only Delhi and Haryana, and if needed the retest would only be in those two states.

As soon as this news broke, students from rest of the states celebrated it.

"Our Maths papers went really well and now when it is finally done, we are pleased and could not ask for anything more. I am just grateful for what has happened," a Class Xth student said. Another student expressed, "We have been praying that the retest gets cancelled. And now finally it is cancelled. We were screaming when the decision came out." The HRD ministry today declared that the re-examination for the Economics paper for Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students will be held on 25 April while decision on Class 10 retest in Delhi and Haryana will be taken in next 15 days. The papers of class XII Economics held on March 26, and class X Maths, held on March 28, were leaked on social media hours before the examination. (ANI)