Class XI student accused of killing Pradyuman to be tried as adult

New Delhi: The 16-year-old Class XI student accused of murdering the Class II student, Pradyuman Thakur, will be tried as an adult.

The Juvenile Justice Board, Gurugram, has transferred the case to the District And Sessions Court and a hearing in the case will begin from December 22. Even if he is found guilty, he cannot be hanged or given a life sentence. Amended laws after the Nirbhaya case allows juveniles between the age of 16 and 18 to be tried as adults when the crimes are heinous. The accused in this case is 16 years and five months old, when the crime was committed.

On December 15, the board had rejected the bail plea of the teen accused, who allegedly killed Pradhyumn in the washroom of the Gurugram school in September. The bail of the arrested juvenile was rejected on the basis of two reports submitted by an experts committee set up by the board to weigh on the matter. The committee also included a psychologist from PGI Rohtak. Pradhyumn, a Class II student, was found with his throat slit in the school washroom in Gurugram on September 8. School bus conductor Ashok Kumar was earlier arrested by Haryana Police in connection with the crime. He was recently granted bail by a lower court. The case was transferred to the CBI and the agency had apprehended a Class 11 student in connection with the killing. Pradhyumn's father Varun Thakur said he is hopeful he will get justice.