Class XI student gang raped inside car in Greater Noida; two arrested, one absconding

New Delhi: A class 11 student in Greater Noida was allegedly gangraped in a car by a relative and a school friend. The incident is said to have taken place on April 18.

Police have lodged a case against three people in connection with the incident. All three accused are currently at large.

As per a report, the men confined the victim inside the car for 11 long hours before dumping her in Knowledge Park. She was found in an unconscious state near Galgotia college.

The girl had reportedly missed her school bus and was on her way to home. She was accompanied by a friend when three men including victim’s distant relative Naveen offered her a lift. Later, they stuffed a cloth into her mouth and raped her. If reports are to be believed, the incident took place on Wednesday, April 18 but came to light on Monday following which the police have also been accused of keeping the matter under wraps for three days.

A couple of days ago, following the outrage across the nation over increasing incidents of rapes of children, the Union Cabinet approved an ordinance on the death penalty of those convicted of raping children below the age of 12 years. The Cabinet had also decided to put in place measures for speedy investigation and trial of rape cases.