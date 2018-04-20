Classical music popularing due to musicians-Amjad Ali Khan

[India], April 19 (ANI): Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is a global phenomenon because of his range and expanse of classical music. He has performed at famous global venues, including Carnegie Hall, the Royal Albert Hall, Kennedy Center, the Mozart Hall in Frankfurt, St. James Palace and the Sydney Opera House.

As much as he enjoys global concerts, he is also a man who enjoys a peaceful art exhibition. As he humbly walked around, enjoying the strokes and clicks, ANI took the opportunity to have a quick chat with him on music.

"I recently wrote a book, 'Master on Master'. There, I said classical music became popular because of great classical musicians who have passed away and I miss their presence. I grew up listening to them and I even got a chance to perform with them at various festivals. There's no grade to classical music because classical music is like the sun and the moon, and there are so many genres of music which are like rays of the sun," he said. He mentioned a few pleasant words on painter Aruna Vasudev and photographer Achal Kumar, and then went back to enjoying the realm of art, humbly posing with fans for selfies. (ANI)