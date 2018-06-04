Cleaning drive initiated in Dal Lake ahead of tourist season

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Monday initiated a massive mission to clean the famous Dal Lake here.

Unbridled growth of weeds particularly in the Hazratbal Basin of the lake is taking a heavy toll on the fragile ecosystem of the water body. The thick growth of lily weeds also hampers the movement of shikaras, which are light, flat-bottomed boats, and affects the overall aesthetic beauty of the lake.

The mission, therefore, aims to clear weeds like lily pads, creepers, algae, water plants and other waste material present in the water body.

Being one of the most noteworthy tourist destinations, Dal Lake attracts a large number of tourists from across the world every year. "It contributes majorly to the economy of the area, having a large number of people depending on it during the tourist season," said Ajaz Ahmed, a local resident. On a related note, peak tourist season in Kashmir started in early May and will subside towards the end of August. (ANI)