Cleanliness drive organised at Dimapur railway station

[India], May 27 (ANI): The Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC) in collaboration with local NGOs organised a cleanliness drive in and around the Dimapur railway station in Nagaland as part of the 'Himalayan Cleanup Campaign'.

The drive was organised on Saturday across 12 mountain states.

"In Dimapur station, we are trying to identify those areas which are dirty. With 'nukkad nataks' and posters, we are trying to convey the message to the passengers that they shouldn't litter the station area," cleanliness in-charge of Dimapur railway station, Dr Mathew Vashum, said.

The campaign was organised keeping in mind the global World Environment Day 2018 theme of 'Beat Plastic Pollution'. Besides Dimapur, it also took place in Kohima, Mon, Mokokchung, Phek and Zunheboto districts. (ANI)