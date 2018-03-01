Clerics shift Friday namaz timing for Holi celebrations in Lucknow

[India], Mar. 01 (ANI): Setting an example of communal harmony, the Friday prayer in Mosque of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow will begin an hour later, in wake of the Holi celebration in the city tomorrow.

This comes after Imam Aishbag Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali made an appeal to alter the timings to maintain peace and harmony.

The prayer which usually begins at 12.45 p.m. will begin an hour later at 1.45 p.m.

Reportedly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked officials to talk to Muslim clerics to see if namaz timings could be shifted. (ANI)