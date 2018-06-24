Climate change: How a Hyderabad girl made a difference

[India], June 24 (ANI): Hyderabad girl, Prathyusha Parakala, a software professional, was among the 90 Global Climate Force ambassadors selected to visit Antarctica, to create awareness about climate change.

She was felicitated by the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for her achievement.

Planning to spread awareness on climate change in future, she said, "I see a lot of potential in the education sector, children are so full of hope. I want to do a long-term environment curriculum with them. I have been taking sessions with corporate employees of companies that have already sponsored me."

Parakala was selected in 2017 after which she undertook three and half month preparations to raise money and awareness. "My expedition was called as the International Antarctic expedition where we went to the seventh and last continent of the earth. Going so far wasn't just a tour but it was a travel with a purpose. It was a climate change expedition where ambassadors around the world came there to brainstorm our ideas to how best we can do to preserve our continent," Parakala told ANI. She got to know about the expedition in 2013 when she was a fellow for 'Teach For India' programme. The expedition was headed by Robert Swan, the first person who has walked to both the North and the South Pole. Recalling her experience, she said her experience was extremely beautiful and reaching there was almost like an impossible situation. "My experience was extremely beautiful, but Antarctica is unlike any other place you see. It's a week journey to reach there and you have to cross some of the roughest oceans. You will not see any other, you are as close to nature as possible," she said. "The Southern Ocean is considered one of the roughest oceans especially Cape Horn. The expedition team is very strong. Every person was a stand-alone person. Before going to the expedition we got a safety brief on the ground of things we should and should not do. The basic fitness is non-negotiable, other than that I practice Yoga," she added. She urged people to put little thought and effort in the right direction and contribute to the environment in whatever little and positive manner they can. (ANI)