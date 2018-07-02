Cloudburst in U'khand, Seraghat Hydro Power project damaged

[India], July 2 (ANI): A cloudburst hit Munsiari's Balati area in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh town on Monday and damaged Seraghat Hydro Power Project.

The damaged Hydro Power Project is likely to cause a flood-like situation in the nearby region as the dam water has entered shops and houses, causing damage to property.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Last month, Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital districts witnessed heavy rainfall between June 15 to June 17.

The rains had also blocked the motorway and caused severe water logging in several parts of the state. (ANI)