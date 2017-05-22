CM Adityanath has assured us justice: Kin of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari

[India], May 22 (ANI): Family of late IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, who was found dead in mysterious conditions outside a VIP guest house in Lucknow, on Monday met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said they were assured of justice by him.

Anurag's sister-in-law Shubhra Tiwari said that Adityanath has asked them to wait for the SIT report after which he will take a call on a CBI investigation.

"We have requested him for a CBI inquiry, to which he has tendered full support. CM asked us to wait for the SIT report then he will take a call," said Shubhra.

IAS officer Anurag Tiwari was found dead outside Meera Bai VIP guest house in Hazratganj area of Lucknow . A native of Bahraich district, Tiwari was posted as food and civil supplies commissioner in Bengaluru at present. He was staying at the guest house for the last two days with a batchmate. He stayed in room number 19. LDA vice chairman and Tiwari's batchmate PN Singh had booked the room in his name and was with him night before his death. On the day of his demise, while Singh went to play badminton around 6am at a Gomtinagar stadium, Tiwari stepped out for a morning walk. He had barely covered a distance of 300 metre from his room when he collapsed on the road. According to reports, it is being suspected that Tiwari died of seizure after he suffered from a fit, however final decision will be taken post the results of autopsy reports. Tiwari, an engineer by qualification, became an IAS officer in July 2007. (ANI)