CM Chouhan assures strict action in police recruitment row

[India], May 2 (ANI): After a number of men and women candidates were made to undergo a physical test in the same room during recruitment of police constables, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

The incident came to light after a video was shared on social media.

"We are taking this matter very seriously. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible. A probe is also underway," Chouhan told reporters here.

This medical test was being done as part of police constable recruitment. No female doctors were arranged for women constables and their medical examinations were being conducted by male doctors. Also, the men were asked to strip in front of female candidates. According to media reports, 217 male and female candidates were admitted for training in police jobs and mandatory medical tests were being carried out. A total of 18 female and 21 male candidates were examined. This incident comes days after candidates appearing for the post of police constable in Madhya Pradesh had their castes stamped on their chests during the physical examination on April 28. (ANI)