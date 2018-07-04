CM Kejriwal hails SC verdict on Delhi Govt-LG tussle

[India], July 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hailed the verdict by the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in favour of the Delhi Government on its tussle with the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

He tweeted saying the victory is "a big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy."

Welcoming the verdict, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "It's a landmark judgment by the Supreme Court. Now Delhi Government will not have to send their files to L-G for approval; now work will not be stalled. I thank the SC, it's a big win for democracy."

Pronouncing its verdict on the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the elected Government of Delhi, the top court said that the LG's role cannot be obstructionist. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, who headed the five-judge bench comprising A.K. Sikri, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan said, "L-G cannot act independently unless where the Constitution allows. L-G cannot be an obstructionist." CJI Misra said that the L-G must work harmoniously with the state and the council of ministers have to be constantly aligned. "L-G cannot act independently unless where the Constitution allows. L-G cannot be an obstructionist, he must take advice from the Council of Ministers. The Council has to inform the L-G of its decisions. The L-G must work harmoniously with the state, the L-G and council of ministers have to be constantly aligned. There is no space for anarchy," the CJI said. The power tussle between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor has been on since the formation of the AAP government in the state. Recently, Kejriwal along with Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others sat on a nine-day sit-in strike against L-G at the latter's office-cum-residence. (ANI)