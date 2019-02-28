CM Kejriwal welcomes Abhinandan’s release announcement, asks Pak to destroy terror camps

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the news of Wing Commander Abhinandan release is delightful news but asked Pakistan to destroy terrorist camps based in their country.

He said, “Pakistan PM has announced that he will release Wing Commander Abhinandan. This is delightful news. Abhinandan’s family and the whole country is waiting for him impatiently.

The Chief Minister further said that Pakistan needs to act terror camps running in Pakistan.

“Now, I expect that Pakistan will destroy the terrorist camps active in Pakistan. Then, the condition between the two countries will improve,” he added. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s addressing booth workers of Bharatiya Janta Party, the Chief Minister said, “People did not like Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasting time for addressing booth workers. People thought PM should think about making the country and jawans strong not booths.” Abhinandan, flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets which transgressed into Jammu and Kashmir yesterday and crossed over to PoK where his aircraft was shot down. He ejected safely and was taken to the custody by the Pakistani Army. Khan said the decision to release Abhinandan was a peace gesture of Pakistan. "Pakistan wants peace and development... War will destroy both the nations," the Prime Minister said."War is not a solution… but don't consider de-escalation as our weakness," he added. Pakistani Air Force violated Indian airspace over the Line of Control on Wednesday. India lost one Mig-21 Bison fighter jet while thwarting the raid. Ministry of External Affairs later declared the pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as missing in action. (ANI)