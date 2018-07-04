CM Kumaraswamy denies family named as defaulters in BBMP survey

[India], July 4 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday denied allegations against his family members of defaulting property tax based on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) survey.

According to BBMP survey, a total of 63 buildings have defaulted in property tax. Former Prime Minister and HD Kumaraswamy's father, HD Deve Gowda's family members are also enlisted as alleged defaulters as per the survey.

On being asked if his family members have defaulted tax, the Karnataka State Janata Dal (Secular) chief said all the dues have been settled. "Everything is remitted, all this news is mischief. This is a conspiracy. We are a rule-abiding family," he said.

Reacting to the same, former chief minister of Karnataka and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar said he didn't have information yet to comment on the issue. Meanwhile, KJ Rao, leader from the Congress party, a JD(S) ally, refused to comment on the issue. (ANI)