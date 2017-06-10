CM Mamata Banerjee must stop doing 'divisive' politics: GJM chief

[India], June 10 (ANI): Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung on Saturday requested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to do or promote 'divisive' politics in the state.

"I request Mamta Banerjee that she is a chief minister and she must not do divisive politics. Her dictatorial politics will find a place in the Guinness book soon," Gurung told ANI.

He assured that the GJM will talk to the Centre as the state government is trying to suppress Gorkha land for her own political interest.

"We will talk to the Centre and will send a letter to Prime Minister and Home Minister as well regarding all the atrocities. The state government is doing to suppress Gorkha land for her own political interest," he said. Yesterday, a PIL has been filed in the Calcutta High Court against the bandh called by GJM in Darjeeling, declaring it to be 'unconstitutional and illegal'. The matter will be brought up for hearing next week. However, Chief Minister Mamata branded the incident of the GJM protest as 'abhorrent', assured that the situation is now under control and appealed to the people of the region to maintain peace. The GJM supporters are protesting against the alleged imposition of Bengali in the schools of the hills. The agitation arose from an announcement made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week that Bengali would be taught compulsorily up to Class 10 in the state schools. After the GJM cadres clashed with the police following their protests against Mamata's visit to Darjeeling and her decision to make Bengali compulsory in syllabus of schools across the state, the Army was called in to control the situation yesterday. According to reports, the protest led by the GJM turned violent after protesters resorted to vandalism as they torched police vehicles and attacked policemen. Though several people were injured in the clashes, which had police personnel lathi-charging GJM supporters armed with stones, the exact number could not be immediately ascertained. Meanwhile, reports said that Banerjee has described the 12-hour-long strike as "illegal", saying the government would take legal action against those who participate in it. (ANI)