CM Mehbooba lauds J-K people for not politicising Kathua case

[India], Apr. 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday thanked the people of the state for not politicising Kathua gang-rape and murder case.

The Chief Minister said, "One of our daughters was wronged. Our government tried to provide her justice without politicising the issue. But some people tried to communalise it. I want to salute J-K people who did not fall for the attempts made to create differences between Hindu and Muslims and stood for her."

On April 15, Mufti said that the unflinching resolve for ensuring justice in Kathua gang-rape and murder case would go a long way in restoring people's confidence in the institutions and reinforcing the sense of justice in the state.

The Chief Minister lauded the country's political leadership, judiciary, media and the civil society for standing with the Jammu and Kashmir Government to ensure justice in Kathua gang-rape and murder case. On January 17, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. (ANI)