CM Naidu announces pension scheme for state's transgenders

After Kerala and Odisha, Andhra Pradesh becomes the next state to announce pension scheme for the transgender community.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday here announced pension scheme for the transgender community in the state, under which they will be given Rs 1000 per month.

The chief minister said: "The Government will start a scheme for transgender soon. Under that scheme, the community in the state will be paid Rs 1000 as pension."

Besides the pension scheme, he announced numerous other schemes for the people of the state.

The chief minister also announced the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) saying that the group was his brainchild. "Women should get respect at par with men, is the main thought behind setting up DWCRA groups. The government is aimed at making every family get an income if Rs 10,000 per month," said Naidu. He also said that poor people will be given financial aid for conducting marriages under the new scheme named "Pelli Kanuka" (marriage gift) from January 1, 2018. "A fixed amount will be given in two installments, 20 percent before the marriage and 80 percent on the day of marriage," said the chief minister. Steps are also being taken to provide quality education through government schools, he said. "Under the Chandranna Beema (insurance scheme), families of the deceased are being paid Rs 2 lakhs even in case of natural death. As of now 2.53 crore poor people are reaping benefits under this scheme," said chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. The chief minister also announced that Anna Canteens will come into existence next year. (ANI)