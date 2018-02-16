CM Naidu holds budget preparatory meet with officials

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today held a Budget Preparatory Meeting with ministers, heads of government departments and secretaries at state secretariat.

Stressing on adopting new innovative methods, Naidu said that development is not possible with age old conventional ways. He further reminded higher officials to realize the same and work in accordance with the government targets.

"At a time when the state is facing testing times, the budget should be prepared keeping in mind the sustained development and public satisfaction as the ultimate aim," he said.

All government departments should be ready with the estimates for necessary funds. Every department should self assess their status in the development, he added. Expressing dissatisfaction, Naidu said that though reforms are being brought in all departments, it is not visible in some and opined that the decisions taken in energy, agriculture and water resources yielded better results. Praising the power department in particular, CM said that reforms in this sector are much fruitful. He also appreciated the Panchayati Raj department for achieving good results and winning several national awards. Naidu was all praise for the Water Resources department and its innovative activities. "The Department has played a key role in increasing the earthen water levels, leading to reduction of power consumption in agriculture sector despite less rainfall," he said. Envisioning Andhra Pradesh as a knowledge hub, Naidu said that the state is way ahead in using technology. The budget session, set to begin in the first week of March, will see the annual presentation of budget on March 8. (ANI)