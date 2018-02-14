CM Naidu orders officials to complete capital construction on time

[India], Feb. 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asked officials to speed up the pace of capital construction works so that the projects are completed on time.

Chief Minister Naidu asked the officials to speed up the pace of capital construction works, while the construction companies should be monitored continuously so that each project will be completed in time bound manner.

Chief Minister Naidu has warned the officials and said that housing, roads and other infrastructure projects should be completed on time and "won't spare anyone if any work is delayed," infomed P Narayana, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, after the CM's meeting with officials of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) and service providers.

The Chief Minister also asked to take the help of the state 'Drone Corporation' to picturise the development of the work and show the images to him once in every 15 days. He further said to inform him in case there is any problem regarding machinery and material. Narayana also said that the Central government is yet to release Rs. 1000 crore for Amaravati capital construction. (ANI)