CM Naidu reaching Delhi to intensify Special Category Status

[India], Apr. 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday night left for Delhi to mount pressure on the Centre on the various issues concerning his state.

Naidu earlier in the day, held a teleconference meeting with his party's Members of Parliaments (MPs) and strategy committee to discuss on his tour which will solely focus on securing state's interests.

The TDP national president will meet prominent leaders of all parties in the Parliament tomorrow, seeking their support and future course of action.

This will be Naidu's first visit to Delhi after snapping ties with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as relations between the two have turned extremely sour. The ruling party of Andhra Pradesh and the BJP-led Centre has been at the loggerheads over the non-issuance of the 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)