CM Naidu ups pressure on Centre over Special Status

[India], Apr. 04 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh (AP) Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday stated that the purpose of his visit to New Delhi was to lay before the nation the injustice dished out to his state and his people by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Union Government.

"In my visit to Delhi I wanted to place before nation what is central government doing & how was the bifurcation done. Isn't it the government's responsibility to see that all promises made on floor of House are fulfilled and things laid down in the Bill are executed?" said the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) supremo.

Claiming that the alliance with the BJP was formed because of promises made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led party for a special status, among other benefits for AP after the bifurcation; Naidu said that he and his state have been blatantly betrayed by the centre, as the granting of the Special Category Status has been denied to AP. Further bolstering his claims, Naidu played video clips of Prime Minister Modi addressing a rally in Andhra Pradesh, claiming he will grant the special status category to the state if he gets elected Prime Minister during the 2014 General Elections. This continues the recent theme of unrest seen at the Parliament as the TDP and the Centre have been at loggerheads over the non-issuance of the special status to the state, which subsequently led to the former withdrawing from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month. Meanwhile, TDP MPs continued their protests outside the Parliament house, demanding the issuance of the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)