CM Naidu urges PM to take necessary steps for protection of SC/ST people

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take all necessary steps for the protection of the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes people.

Naidu made this statement in the wake of the amendment to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Protection Act by the Supreme Court.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister in a letter to the prime minister said that the ruling of the Supreme Court weakens the spirit and the protective nature of the Act and makes SC/ST highly vulnerable to atrocities.

"As the ruling of the apex court weakens the spirit and the protective nature of the Act and makes SC and ST highly vulnerable to atrocities, I request you to instruct the concerned for seeking review of the judgment and for taking all the necessary steps protecting the interests of the SC/ST," Naidu said.

He said that despite several progressive measures taken by the Centre, the member of the SC/ST continues to be the victims of the victim of the abhorrent practice of untouchability and caste based discrimination.

Further stressing on the issue, Naidu said that the judgment of the apex court has made the act "less efficacious."

"I am of the firm view that the purported misuse of the Act should not and cannot be the basis of taking away the provisions relating to deterrance, which is the fundamental feature of the Act, and which is necessary to ensure the abominable practice of untouchability, which has no place in the civilized society, is inflicted on any citizen of this country," the letter read.

Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad confirmed that the government filed a comprehensive petition which would be presented before the top court by senior lawyers. He further said the government didn't agree with the SC's ruling and that there was no intention of changing the provision of reservation for minorities.

Even after the Centre's review petition in the matter, a storm of outrage seized many parts of the country, including Bihar, Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, which saw angry protestors resorting to the destruction of private and public property to send their message of disapproval to the legislature and judiciary.

In Madhya Pradesh, at least six people died as the nationwide bandh called by various Dalit outfits against the dilution of the SC/ST Act turned violent.

Meanwhile, two people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan. (ANI)