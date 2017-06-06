CM Nitish must improve Bihar's condition first: BJP

[India], June 6 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cornered Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his comment on recent Bihar topper scam, in which he blamed the people for spoiling the image of the state.

The saffron party said that the Chief Minister cannot refute his responsibilities.

"Whatever is happening in Bihar in terms of education is sad. The Chief Minister cannot refute his responsibilities. The education system in Bihar is not good," BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiment, another BJP leader Prabhat Jha suggested the Chief Minister to first improve the condition of his own state instead of pointing out on others. "The first responsibility of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is to improve his own state instead of pointing out on others," Jha said. Yesterday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said at a press conference, "Not the outsiders, but people of Bihar play main role in ruining the image of the state." He further said that the government was making efforts to ensure fair conduct of examination and to check cheating. Recently, a topper scam again raised question over education system of the state after an Arts topper, Ganesh Kumar failed to show any of his academic prowess. Where around 65 percent of the students failed the Bihar board, Ganesh Kumar topped from the Arts stream. He secured 65 out of 70 marks in the Practical examinations of Music and 18 out of 30 in the theory. However, a meeting with him gave a different picture as he failed to answer basic questions related to the subjects in which he secured the highest mark. When he was asked to play some instruments and sing a song, he was unable to play anything in tune. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also filed a money laundering case against four principals in connection with the scam. Last year, a scam in the Bihar Board landed the State Government in the dock of embarrassment after topper Ruby Rai who secured 444 marks, out of 500, in the Arts stream was not even able to answer basic questions related to her subjects. (ANI)