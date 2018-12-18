CM orders probe into Mumbai ESIC hospital fire

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered an investigation in the fire at Andheri's ESIC Hospital in which nine people were charred to death. He also promised all possible assistance to the injured.

The death toll in the blaze rose to nine on Tuesday, with one more person succumbing to his injuries overnight, police said. Around 158 persons were injured in the fire out of which 57 have been discharged from the hospital so far.

As per the preliminary report, the building material lying at the ground floor of the hospital for renovation work caught fire on Monday afternoon, which led to the generation of smoke. "People died due to suffocation," police said.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda also spoke to Chief Minister Fadnavis and urged him to take requisite measures to help out the needy. Fadnavis has also expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the fire. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the fire, Rs 2 lakh for those critically injured and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. (ANI)