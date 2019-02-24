CM Parrikar is doing well, people should not pay heed to rumors; Goa Health Minister

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is doing well and his parameters are satisfactory. He also requested people not to pay heed on rumours.

"I would like to clear the air by saying, that I visited the hon'ble CM, he is absolutely fine. It's a request to the people, not to pay heed on rumours, as there is no authenticity of facts. It is a clear attempt made by media platforms to mislead the people," tweeted Rane.

In another tweet he said: "Called on the Hon’ble CM today morning, he will be kept under observation till tomorrow. But most importantly, he is doing well and his parameters are satisfactory. Happy to see him active and alert. Appeal to the people not to speculate, instead, pray for his speedy recovery."

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been admitted to Goa Medical Hospital for a checkup amid speculations of the chief minister being put on life support. On Saturday was taken to Goa Medical College for the upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and New York since February 2018. He was reportedly admitted to the cancer department of AIIMS, Delhi on February 1. (ANI)