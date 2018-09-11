CM presents cash prizes to Odisha Asian Games medal winners

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday presented a cash prize to sportspersons from the state who won medals in the recently concluded Indonesia Asian Games 2018.

The Chief Minister presented Rs one crore each to the four women players of the state - Sunita Lakra, Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz and Deep Grace Ekka, who were members of silver medal-winning Women's Hockey Team.

While cheques Rs 50 lakhs each was presented to two men players- Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas of the bronze medal-winning Men's Hockey Team.

Indian Women Hockey team bagged a silver medal at Asian Games 2018 as it lost 1-2 to Japan in the final at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Field in Jakarta on Aug. 31. While the men Hockey team beat Pakistan by 2-1 to clinch a bronze medal. (ANI)