CM Raman Singh completes 14-year rule in Chhattisgarh

[India], December 07 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Thursday completed an uninterrupted 14-year rule in the state.

Expressing gratitude towards the people of the state, on the occasion of completion of 14 years of his government, Singh on Wednesday thanked them for their 'affection, cooperation and support.'

The chief minister also gave credit for every success, achieved by his government, to the 'hard working' people of the state.

Recounting the achievements of his government, Singh said that, in the last 14 years, Chhattisgarh has been recognized as the fastest growing state in the country and has gained reputation on national and international level.

He further noted that after the formation of a new government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the pace of development has increased in Chhattisgarh, in line with the spirit of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' (all together, development for all). The chief minister said the state government has consistently worked for the betterment of the poor, farmers and all the sections of the society. He further said his government was committed to the development of the state, including basic necessities of people such as education, health, roads, communication, electricity, drinking water. The chief minister also hoped that with the continued support of the people of the country, Chhattisgarh would be in the category of the most developed states of the country in the next few years. It is notable that Singh assumed office of chief minister on December 7, 2003 after getting the mandate in the first Chhattisgarh assembly election. Singh was sworn in for his second term on December 12, 2008, and he was re-elected as the chief minister of the state for his third tenure on December 12, 2013. As four years of his third term will be completed on 12th of this month, the state government has also decided to organize many events to mark completion of 14 years in power. (ANI)