CM Raman Singh hails Chhattisgarh's healing healthcare

[India], January 7 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh on Sunday praised the state's education and medical sectors, saying that they have taken massive steps forward.

While speaking to media after attending the second convocation of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Memorial Health Science and Ayush University here, the Chief Minister said, "The education and medical sectors have made a significant rise in the state".

He noted that nine medical colleges and more than 84 nursing colleges have been established in the state.

Singh also thanked Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda for giving various benefits to the state in terms of the healthcare sector. During the event Singh revealed that the state's health budget has increased from Rs 3500 to 4990 crore, adding that it shows the government's seriousness towards it. "Doctors often have to be called from outside on a special package in the tribal areas such as Dantewada and Bastar. Now, the time has come, when the doctors should go to such places willingly and work there as it will make them a better human being", he continued. Nadda, who was the chief guest for the occasion, where he also inaugurated the new building of the university, said, "Apart from sickness, the sick too should be treated", implying that emotional support should be given to the patients. Describing Chhattisgarh as "special", Nadda said that he will fulfill every demand coming from the state. He added that the government's focus is on preventing the diseases rather than in their cures. Thirty eight students were presented with Gold medals and 182 students of the university were conferred with degrees/diplomas during the convocation. Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ajay Chandrakar, State Higher and Technical Education Minister Prem Prakash Pandey, PWD Minister Rajesh Munat, MLA Shrichand Sundrani and MLA Satyanarayan Sharma were also present during the event. (ANI)