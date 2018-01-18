CM Raman Singh meets businessmen in Australia

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, who is on a 10-day visit to Australia, met with the businessmen and investors in Melbourne on Wednesday.

During his meet, Raman Singh briefed the investors about the possible business and industrial opportunities in Chhattisgarh, adding that the state is rich in mineral wealth.

Companies like BlueScope Steel and Worley Parsons have expressed their desire to invest in the state, said Chief Minister Raman Singh in a series of tweets.

"Discussed avenues of potential partnership between core sector players of Chhattisgarh & @WorleyParsons , Australia's leading Engineering Company. Convinced Mr John Schepis, their Global Sector Leader Infrastructure, to plan a visit to Chhattisgarh to explore synergy. Today met Mr Ian Cummin & Mr Alec Highnam, the leadership team of BlueScope Steel in Melbourne and explained to them the investment opportunities in steel sector of Chhattisgarh. Mr Ian agreed to visit Chhattisgarh to first hand explore the core sector ecosystem of our state," read his tweets.

Raman Singh, during his visit, met Bruce Atkinson, President, Legislative Council of Victoria, Indian High Commissioner A M Gondane and other officials. His visit ends on January 24. (ANI)