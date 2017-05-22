CM Raman Singh warns PWD against compromise in quality

[India] May 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh on Monday presaged that his government will not compromise over quality in regard with construction of roads and government building in the state.

The Chief Minister asserted that if quality lapse is found then the concerned official will be suspended.

The decision was made by Singh during a review meeting of the Public Work Department (PWD) endeavors.

Singh during the meeting, which was conducted at his residence took cognisance of the work progress of the Raipur-Bilaspur four lane project, the Rajnandgaon Flyover, Raipur-Durg and Raipur Dhamtari road widening, Bhopal-Patalam -Bijapur road and the construction of various state roads and bridges.

Public Works Minister Rajesh Moonat, Chief Secretary Vivek Dhand, Principal Secretary Aman Kumar Singh, Secretary Public Works Subodh Kumar Singh and other senior officers were present in the meeting In the meeting a proposal to declare Raipur's Vijaynagar-Visakhapatnam road as national highway was also tabled. In the meeting Singh said that in the incumbent financial year 2017-18 his government has given approval to PWD projects worth 2500 crore of the department. The Chief Minister also directed to accelerate the work of express way which is being built from Raipur railway station to central old railway line. (ANI)