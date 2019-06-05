CM Reddy takes blessings from Sarada Peetham seer

[India], June 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday went to Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam to seek blessings of Swami Swarupanandendra.

This is Reddy's first visit to Visakhapatnam since his party won the assembly elections with a sweeping majority and he became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

After reaching the airport, Chief Minister Reddy directly went to Sarada Peetham in the city outskirts, where he was welcomed with Vedic chanting and traditional Purna Kumbham.

Wearing traditional clothes, YSRC president sought the blessings of Swami Swarupanandendra and gave his offerings to the Swami by doing Paada Abhivandanam (laying down on the floor and offering salutation). The seer then hugged and blessed Reddy. The chief minister then offered special prayers to "Sarada Swarupa Raja Syamala Goddess", the deity of the Peetham. The last time CM Reddy visited the Sarada Peetham was back in 2017 when he met Swami Swarupanandendra before kick-starting his Padayatra. Swami Swarupanandendra is also considered to be close to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Just before the Telangana assembly elections, he had performed a 'Raja Syamala Havan' for KCR, who had also paid a visit to the Peetham after he won the assembly elections. (ANI)