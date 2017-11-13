CM Shivraj Singh attends 549th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak in Bhopal

[India], November 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has attended the 549th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak here.

Singh on Sunday evening bowed down in front of the Guru Granth Sahib, the religious scripture of Sikhism, and prayed for the well-being of people at the Chief Minister's House.

He said the final day of the "Vikas Parva" will be celebrated in Bhopal.

Earlier on Sunday, after losing the Chitrakoot Assembly by-polls, the Chief Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will introspect the reason behind the debacle.

Congress candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi today registered a victory in the by-polls in Chitrakoot constituency and defeated BJP candidate Shankar Dayal Tripathi by a margin of over 14,000 votes. Speaking to media, Chouhan further said that the BJP tried its best to sweep the by-polls but could not make it. The polling for the Chitrakoot Assembly seat was held on November 9 and the counting of votes took place today amid tight security. At least 257 polling booths with VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines were set up for the elections. According to the Election Commission (EC), there were 1.98 lakh voters in the Chitrakoot Assembly constituency. The by-elections were necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Prem Singh (65) after prolonged illness on May 29 this year. Singh was a three-time MLA from Chitrakoot, from where he had won in 1998, 2003 and 2013. (ANI)