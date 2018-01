[India], Jan 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be joining the saints of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and Ram Janmabhoomi at Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s 'sant sammelan' at Parade Ground on Friday.

The VHP will organise the conclave at its Magh Mela camp.

Many prominent saints from all over the country have been invited to the event.

The VHP premises have been decorated in saffron colour. (ANI)