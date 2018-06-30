CM's wife posted at Dehradun school for 22 years, reveals RTI query

[India], June 30 (ANI): An RTI inquiry has been filed by RTI activist Praveen Sharma regarding the posting of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's wife Sunita Rawat in a school in Dehradun for last 22 years.

Sunita Rawat is currently posted in school in Dehradun's Ajabpur Kalan since 1996 despite receiving a promotion in 2008, the RTI inquiry revealed.

Reflecting on the same, Praveen said that he had intially faced a lot of difficulties obtaining the information, but the answer he got eventually was quite shocking.

"We asked Uttarakhand CM about the posting of his wife. Earlier, they responded indirectly but after we appealed, their answer was quite shocking for us as she is posted in Dehradun for the last 22 years," Praveen said. "After huge struggle, we got his wife documents and we are ready to give it. But he is Uttarakhand CM and he can do anything," he added. Praveen further accused Sunita Rawat of buying huge acres of land and, therefore, demanded a proper investigation into the matter. "She has brought huge acres of land in Uttarakhand. We want court to investigate from where did she bought huge property. We want governor to take action against his wife. It is a matter of concern, as no employee can buy any property without providing information to the concern department," Praveen said. "They are corrupt and showing their anger on general public which is wrong," he added. On a related note, the Chief Minister on Thursday had ordered the suspension of a school teacher Uttara Bahuguna, who allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency during a Janata Darbar session in Dehradun while seeking transfer from a remote location where she was posted for last 25 years. (ANI)