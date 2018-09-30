CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi, NCR

[India], Sept 30 (ANI): Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices have been hiked for the second time this month by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) in Delhi and adjoining territories.

While the price of CNG in Delhi has been hiked by Rs. 1.70 per kg to Rs. 44.30 per kg, PNG price has been increased by 1.30 per scm to Rs 29.55 per cm.

"With effect from midnight of 30th September/1st October 2018, new consumer CNG price in Delhi would be Rs. 44.30/ Kg; in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, it would be Rs. 51.25/ Kg and in Rewari it would be Rs. 54.05/ Kg," the company said in an official communication.

Meanwhile, revised PNG price would be Rs. 29.55 per scm in Delhi; Rs. 31.60 per scm in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, and Rs. 31.20 per scm in Rewari, it added. IGL said the revision in prices came in the wake of the constant devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar. "The revision in retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG has been effected after taking into account the overall impact on the cost, as a result of the increase in prices of domestically produced natural gas notified by the government and appreciation of the dollar as compared to rupee since the last price revision," an IGL statement said. However, it also announced that a discount will be offered from 12.00 am to 6.00 am at select CNG filling stations. "IGL will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.00 am to 6.00 am at select CNG filling stations," the statement read. (ANI)