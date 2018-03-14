Coal block allocation: ED attaches Rs 25.44 cr cash deposits

[India] Mar 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached cash deposits worth Rs 25.44 crore of a major engineering and construction company under thePrevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the Nagpur Coal Block allocation case.

The ED attached the cash deposits of Sunil Hi-Tech Engineers Ltd.

Earlier in February, the ED attached property worth Rs. 3.26 crore worth of Manoj Jayaswal and Abhishek Jayaswal, erstwhile Directors of Yavatmal Energy Ltd., in Dhantoli area of Nagpur.

The coal scam hit the headlines in 2012 after a Central government audit revealed that the country had notionally lost up to Rs 1.86 lakh crore due to the inefficient allocation of coal blocks. (ANI)