Coalition will work better than one-party govt: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: After swearing in as Karnataka's 24th chief minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy assured that their coalition government -- Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) -- will run better than any one-party government.

Addressing a press conference, Kumaraswamy said, "This coalition government (Congress-JD(S) will run better than anyone party government and we will concentrate on working for the public."

Kumaraswamy was administered the oath by Governor Vajubhai Vala in a gala ceremony held outside the Vidhan Soudha, the state assembly.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G. Parameshwara also took the oath as the state's deputy chief minister. 'We are one' The ceremony, which was attended by a battery of political dignitaries, including United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, was nothing short of show of unity of the opposition parties, one year ahead of general elections. Talking about the same, Kumaraswamy said the leaders who came from all over the country wanted to give a message to the nation that "we are one, and, in 2019, there will be a major change in political situation". "They were not here to protect this government. This government will be protected by local Congress leaders and our leaders," he added. A second chance

This is Kumaraswamy's second term as the chief minister of Karnataka since 2007, when he last held the post for 20 months. Attired in the traditional "dhoti" and white shirt, Kumaraswamy took the oath in the name of God and the people of "Kannada Nadu".