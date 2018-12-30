Coast Guard arrests 14, 2 boats seized

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard on Saturday arrested 14 people and seized 2 boats carrying sand off the coast of Mumbai. A police case under relevant sections has been registered at Vasai Police station.

Coast Guard Hovercraft, during deployment on Saturday, sighted two un-named and un-registered boats that were laden with sand, off Uttan. On being boarded, it was ascertained that no permit, documents or ID proof were with the crew, all of who claimed to be from West Bengal.

Since no valid documents were found, the boat was detained and handed over to the police. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)