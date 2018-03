[India], Mar 28 (ANI): Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Captain Penny Chaudhary passed away on Tuesday evening due to a head injury.

She was the co-pilot of a Chetak helicopter that had a hard landing earlier this month near Maharashtra's Nandgaon Beach, causing her the head injury.

Chaudhary was undergoing treatment at the INHS Asvini Hospital, and was on life support after surgery. (ANI)