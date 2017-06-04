Coast Guard Karnataka rescues four personnel

[India], June 4 (ANI): Coast Guard Karnataka rescued four personnel from Dredger Ibis, which was reported to be in distress 4 km south of Old Port Mangalore, off Kotepura.

Dredger Ibis, a 2964 GRT vessel (length 65.58 m and breadth 32 m with 27 crew), was engaged in its operations when the Coast Guard Karnataka received a telephonic message at about 4.45 p.m. on Saturday from New Mangalore Port Trust regarding flooding in Barge Ibis.

On receipt of the message, the Operations Team of Coast Guard Karnataka, immediately swung into action and directed the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Amartya, which was on patrol, to proceed with maximum available speed to render necessary assistance to the distressed Barge.

The ICGS Amartya arrived at the position at 6.40 p.m. and established communication with the Barge in distress. On assessment of the weather condition in area, the ICGS Amartya lowered its Gemini (Inflatable rubber boat) with Diving Officer and Boarding Team at 6.48 p.m. The Gemini arrived near Barge Ibis and notwithstanding the inclement weather in area, towed liferaft of the Barge with four personnel onboard towards the ICG ship. The Gemini reached the ICGS Amartya with the rescued persons at 8 p.m. Thereafter, the rescue operation was terminated for the day in view of the strong winds and heavy swell in area. The ICGS Amartya has been maintaining its position in area with continuous communication with Barge Ibis and intends to commence rescue operation by first light on Sunday. Coast Guard Hovercraft, ACV H-196 will also be deployed for rendering assistance and the ICGS Rajdoot has been kept standby at short notice for sailing. (ANI)