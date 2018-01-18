Coast guard rescues 26 after fire engulfs oil tanker

[India], Jan. 17 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated 26 crew members of an oil tanker after a major fire broke out on it, off the coast of Kandla on Wednesday.

The MT Genessa oil tanker, which was anchored about 15 nautical miles off Deendayal Port in Kandla, was reportedly carrying at least 30,000 tonnes of high-speed Diesel.

Two members have sustained burn injuries and are being treated for.

The ICG are using tugs and rigs to fight out the blaze by pooling resources from Reliance, Adani, and Essar companies. Also, they have sent their boats to help in assisting rescue operations.

The coast guard is preparing to cordon the vessel to avoid oil spillage. (ANI)