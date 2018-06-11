'Coca Cola founder used to sell Shikanji, McDonald's founder ran a dhaba': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi once again found himself in a spot after one of the excerpts from his speech was ruthlessly trolled on microblogging site Twitter on Monday.

Addressing party workers belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC) community during a public meeting at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, Rahul said people who work hard behind the scenes never benefit in India, since the fruits of their toil are enjoyed by others.

This, of course, was a jibe aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"People with skills are not rewarded in India... farmers work hard but you don't see them in the offices of Modi ji," he said. #WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi talks about origins of the Coca-Cola & McDonald's company, says, "Coca-Cola company ko shuru karne wala ek shikanji bechne wala vyakti tha..." #Delhi pic.twitter.com/MATnaR734J — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2018 The Congress Prez then drew parallels between India and the US and cited the example of fast food firms such as Coca-Cola and McDonald's. The Congress Prez then drew parallels between India and the US and cited the example of fast food firms such as Coca-Cola and McDonald's. Coca-Cola, a soft drink giant, was started by a man selling shikanji (lemonade) in the US, Rahul said, highlighting the fact that in the West, people are rewarded for putting in industry and honest labour, unlike in India. Coca-Cola, a soft drink giant, was started by a man selling shikanji (lemonade) in the US, Rahul said, highlighting the fact that in the West, people are rewarded for putting in industry and honest labour, unlike in India. "A man who used to sell shikanji by mixing sugar and water was appreciated for his skill and hard work. He made money and used it to start the Coca-Cola company," he said. "A man who used to sell shikanji by mixing sugar and water was appreciated for his skill and hard work. He made money and used it to start the Coca-Cola company," he said. "A man running a dhaba (roadside eatery) founded the McDonald's chain. Show me one dhaba owner in India who can do this," he said. "Is it because the dhaba owners don't have the necessary skills? No, it's because the doors of our banks and our politicians are shut as far as they are concerned. They don't get any support from the officials," Rahul added. "A man running a dhaba (roadside eatery) founded the McDonald's chain. Show me one dhaba owner in India who can do this," he said. "Is it because the dhaba owners don't have the necessary skills? No, it's because the doors of our banks and our politicians are shut as far as they are concerned. They don't get any support from the officials," Rahul added.