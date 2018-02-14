Cochin Shipyard blast: Shipping Ministry instructs investigation

[India], Feb. 14 (ANI): Minister of State for Shipping P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday visited Cochin Shipyard to take stock of the situation on board "Sagar Bhushan", the ONGC Rig, where a fire incident claimed five lives and instructed a thorough investigation.

The Minister instructed Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) to conduct a thorough investigation and find out the root cause of the accident and report the details to Ministry of Shipping.

At least five people were killed on Tuesday in a fire incident due to an explosion at Cochin shipyard.

Meanwhile, on his visit to the shipyard today, Radhakrishnan appreciated the efforts taken by the CSL management in reaching out to the families of the deceased and for promptly announcing the ex gratia compensation to their kin. He also enquired about the condition of other affected people undergoing treatment and promised full support from the Ministry of Shipping in the company's endeavours to help them and their families. The blast at Cochin Shipyard took place in an under repair Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) drilling ship, which was in dry docks. At least three persons were also injured in the incident. After explosion, police and Naval fire tenders immediately rushed to the yard to douse the fire. (ANI)