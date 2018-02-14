Cochin Shipyard fire: Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia announced for kin of deceased

[India] Feb. 14 (ANI): The Cochin Shipyard Limited has announced ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh for the families of those who were killed in a fire incident at the shipyard on Tuesday.

Five people were killed and seven were injured in fire incident onboard Sagar Bhushan, an oil rig of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), undergoing repairs at Cochin Shipyard.

"The Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard has announced an immediate ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased. All treatment expenses of the injured will be met by the company as per its existing policies," said a statement by the Cochin Shipyard.

"All necessary assistance is being provided by the company to those affected, and the entire senior leadership is monitoring the process, " the statement added. Ship Sagar Bhushan arrived at Cochin Shipyard on December 7, 2017 for drydock repairs. It was drydocked on January 12, 2018 and it was to be undocked on February 28, 2018. The work completion was scheduled by April 7, 2018. According to the statement, the fire incident happened due to gas leakage near the AC compartment area of the ship undergoing repair in the drydock No 1. (ANI)